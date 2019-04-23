Microsoft’s ageing Paint app will not be discontinued in the next Windows 10 update, following widespread calls for its continued survival.

Fears Paint was being retired emerged on Sunday when Windows users spotted evidence suggesting the app would be removed in the next Windows 10 1903 update and began a heated Twitter debate.

Senior program manager for Windows at Microsoft, Brandon LeBlanc, has since confirmed the app will still be available after the update, but left an ominous “for now” time frame, which doesn’t paint a pretty picture for the its long-term future.

Yes, MSPaint will be included in 1903. It’ll remain included in Windows 10 for now. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) April 23, 2019

Concerns Microsoft will discontinue Paint originally broke in 2017 when an OS support summary indicated Microsoft would be ceasing support, and potentially cutting Paint from Windows.

The company subsequently promised it would still be available in the Windows Store following an outcry from the community, but since then there’s always been a question about the app’s long term future.

Related: Best laptop

For our younger readers, Paint is a graphics editor that Microsoft launched all the way back in November 1985. It works with most BMP file formats and lets you do very basic digital painting and cropping work.

It’s not the most advanced software, even Photoshop elements has a more developed feature set, but it has a cult following. There are fun projects like Jim’ll Paint it, based off the platform.

Microsoft has been shifting most of the app’s functionality to its newer Paint 3D app, which is why it makes sense for the company to eventually retire the original. If you’re after an alternative there are also numerous great freeware graphics editors. Some of our favourites include GIMP and Krita which can be downloaded for free and feature a much more robust portfolio of features and tools.

Do you still use Paint or are you happy to see it join Windows XP in the big app store in the sky? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews