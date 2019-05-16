Iron Man has a new favourite phone and it’s the OnePlus 7 Pro

So, when it comes to having the coolest tech, who’s the main man around these parts? It’s totally Iron Man, right? So any tech firm that makes an accord with the actor who plays the Avenger gets a pretty serious rub.

So, perhaps it’s a sign of One Plus’ rise to prominence that Robert Downey Jr. has been snagged to promote the new OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, announced on May 14.

Today, Downey Jr shared a photo of him clutching the new flagship smartphone, with the pop-up selfie camera, stood in front of a McLaren no less.

“Good to work with a technology brand I can vibe with. Hey @一加手机 … Let’s do this thing,” the actor wrote in a post on the Chinese social network Weibo.

The Verge has a somewhat withering take on the whole deal, pointing out that OnePlus is forking out for RDJ rather than paying for waterproof certification on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The ads, which will run across the companies Asian homeland as well as India, see the actor return to endorsing phones. He had previously been the face of HTC phones for a couple of years, and earned a good few quid for his troubles.

Regardless of how you feel about how OnePlus has chosen to allocate its marketing funds, compared to the budget for giving consumers the best specs for the most value for money, it is a coup for the Chinese firm.

It appears as if the writer penning the story is harbouring some sort of resentment towards OnePlus, despite a number of exclusives appearing on said site in recent months. Apparently, it’s ok for other smartphone firms to make accords with A-List celebrities, but not OnePlus.

The writer in question claims that “recruiting one of Hollywood’s most expensive names to merely pose with its devices, OnePlus can no longer credibly maintain that facade of 100 percent commitment to giving consumers maximum value for their money.”

Doesn’t that sound a little bit silly? Do you honestly give the slightest damn that OnePlus has chosen to pay one of the most famous movie stars on Earth a few quid to promote its phone? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.