iOS 12.2 will tell some iPhone users they have 5G – they don’t

The second beta version of iOS 12.2 has dropped and, as a result, some iPhone users will believe their device has benefitted from a monumental upgrade.

The first test version of iOS 12.2 integrates the “5G E” icon pushed by US mobile network AT&T. What is 5G E? It’s the monicker the carrier is giving to its transitional LTE Advanced network.

AT&T’s decision has been causing controversy for weeks, amid accusations the company – which dates all the way back to Alexander Graham Bell – is trying to mislead subscribers into believing they now have access to next-gen mobile data speeds.

Despite protestations from those alleging false advertising, AT&T is sticking with the “5G Evolution” label, which has also begun appearing on Android phones (via MacRumors).

While the company’s speeds will be faster, they won’t be approaching the speeds promised by the true 5G. At present, it doesn’t appear as if those who might take action against the network appear fazed by the new icon in the status bar.

In rather more playful news, Apple is also adding four new Animoji to the mix. There’s a shark, a giraffe, an owl and a warthog. We can’t imagine that many iPhone users were desperate for these creatures to be added to the mix, especially following the launch of Memoji animations in iOS 12.

Elsewhere in the new beta version, Apple is also expanding the Apple TV remote controls and adding a number of visual tweaks. At present this instalment of the iOS 12.2 beta is limited to developers, but we can expect a public update to drop tomorrow.

iOS 12.2 is unlikely to hit all iPhone and iPad users for a few weeks yet, but the beta versions give us a great look at the new features Apple is lining up for users of its mobile devices.

Does the 5G logo bother you? Or is this just much ado about nothing? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.