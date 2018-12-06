iPhone XS range could get its own official Smart Battery Case

Apple could be bringing back its own-branded Smart Battery Cases for the 2018 iPhone models, judging by a recent operating system beta release.

The case, which was last available for the iPhone 7 back in 2016, could return for the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR models, according to an icon spied within the watchOS 5.1.2 beta 2 (via 9to5Mac).

An image of a new icon, showing a case similar to the one available for the iPhone 6, 6S and 7 is included, only this time there’s no chin and the camera module shows a vertical alignment, just like the newer iPhones. There’s still a little nub to reflect the lightning connector, suggesting the means of replenishing the device will be the same as previously. You can see the icon below.

These icons have previously yielded solid information, including handing us a clue the new iPad Pro would arrive minus the Home button, so although nothing is confirmed there’s a good chance we’ll see Apple bring back the Smart Battery Case sooner rather than later.

The previous case, which featured a protruding cell on the rear, provided an additional 1,877mAh in charge, which was just about enough to replenish the device fully. It costs $99/£99 and is still available from the Apple Store. The only third-party option available on the official store is from Mophie and is designed for the iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus.

Currently there few recommendable battery case options available for the iPhone XS and XS Max, which were revealed to the public in September 2018. So, a return would likely be welcomed by power-hungry iPhone users who, despite improvements in battery capacity, find themselves running on fumes by dinner time.

Do you think Apple should launch a battery case for its new smartphones? Or do these packs make the device too clunky?