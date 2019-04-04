The iPhone XR just got a huge price cut, but not where we wanted it

The iPhone XR launched in India six months ago, but it has already got a huge discount. Providing you live in India.



At launch, the iPhone XR 64GB model cost INR 76,900 (somewhere in the region of £850) but it’s now just INR 59,900 (Roughly £600), a saving of around INR 17,000 (A little under £190), which is a substantial cut.



It’s a great price for the iPhone XR, probably the most popular iPhone on the market right now, and there are similar discounts for the 128 and 256 GB models.

The 128GB iPhone XR has dropped from INR 81,899 to INR 65,900, while the 256GB drops from INR91,900 to INR 74,900. Prices on all three phones get additional cashback for customers of HDFC bank.



It’s good news for consumers looking to get their hands on the new phone, but again this discount is only in India.

It’s unsure whether this price is a short term promotional offer or a full cut, but considering that Apple seem to be targeting emerging markets recently after the slightly flatter sales for iPhones in recent times. This flags up the question of whether we’ll see similar price cuts for the UK. Right now, it’s probably not worth getting your hopes up, but we can dream, right?

Fancy an iPhone XR? Do you fancy it enough to travel to India for it? Wait, that might be more expensive. Do the maths for us, and let us know on Twitter TrustedReviews