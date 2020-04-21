iPhone SE Plus, with a unique design quirk, coming late 2021?

Sorry to bring you word of more delays, folks. You’re probably as sick of reading about them as we are writing about them, but when it comes to a larger iPhone SE Plus we figured you’d like to know.

According to the noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans on holding off until the second half of next year before launching the iPhone SE Plus, which may have a larger 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display according to recent rumours.

Kuo had previously tipped the beefier version of the affordable handset would arrive in the first half of 2021. In one of his regular notes to investors, Kuo suggested supply chain constrains were behind the “likely” postponement of the launch.

He wrote (via MacRumors): “We predicted that Apple would launch the new ‌iPhone‌ model in 1H21 in a previous report (“‌iPhone‌ supply chain to be 2020 top pick in the tech sector; key predictions for new ‌iPhone‌ product mixes in 2020 and 2021″ [December 5, 2019]). However, we think that Apple will likely postpone the new model from 1H21 to 2H21.”

The iPhone SE Plus is thought to dispense with the front-facing power button and integrate a Touch ID sensor into the side of the handset, in what would be a first for Apple.

Speculation has suggested there’ll be no Face ID either, which could lead to a display notch with a much smaller physical footprint than those within current iPhone 11 handsets.

A larger version of the iPhone SE, which launched earlier this month, is an interesting proposition given the major selling point for many users is the smaller 4-inch display. Of course, the $399/£419 price point compared to the flagship models also comes into it, so it’d be interesting to see how Apple keeps the cost low; should an SE Plus become part of its line-up. Seems we might have to wait a while to find out.

