iPhone Overheating: How to protect your mobile during the UK heatwave

iPhone overheating? Protect your mobile from heat-related damage

We’re having quite the summer here in the UK, and temperatures are expected to rise even higher. However, as the skies remain blue, the grass gets even browner and the sweat and park beers continue to flow, we’d recommend keeping a closer eye than usual on your mobile. Here’s what you should and should not do with your iPhone during the UK heatwave.

Smartphones can malfunction in the heat, and particularly warm weather can shorten your handset’s battery life permanently. Too much sun can also cause your phone to temporarily misbehave, affecting performance, charging and even signal.

Related: Best smartphone

With UK temperatures set to pass the 30-degrees Celsius mark this week, it’s worth reminding yourself of the symptoms of an iPhone suffering from heatstroke, and what to do to protect your mobile.

“Use iOS devices where the ambient temperature is between 0º and 35º C (32º to 95º F),” an Apple support page explains.

Though we’re not quite at that upper limit it’s still worth taking precautions, as some demanding phone features, including GPS tracking, graphics intensive games and AR apps, can cause your handset to heat up even further.

Apple also warns against leaving your iPhone in direct sunlight for an extended period of time. You should take care not to leave your iPhone in a parked car too, as the temperature in there could go through the roof.

“If the interior temperature of the device exceeds the normal operating range, the device will protect its internal components by attempting to regulate its temperature,” Apple says. If this happens, look out for one or several of the following symptoms:

Charging (including wireless charging) slowing down or stopping altogether

Performance slowing down

Your signal getting worse as “cellular radios enter a low-power state”

The display dimming or going black

The camera flash not working

Read more: Best fans

“Additionally, if you’re navigating, the device might show this alert and turn off the display: ‘Temperature: iPhone needs to cool down’”, Apple adds. “Navigation still provides audible turn-by-turn directions. When approaching a turn, the display will illuminate to guide you through the turn.”

In extreme circumstances, you might even see a temperature warning appear on screen. If this happens, Apple recommends turning your phone off and allowing it to cool down.

Has your iPhone battery been misbehaving in the sunshine? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.