iPhone Fold and iPad Fold report brings new excitement, but don’t hold your breath

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest word on Apple entering the foldable realm continues to suggest an iPhone Fold will come after an iPad offering, but that Apple is hard at work on a clamshell smartphone.

According to a report from The Information, Apple has at least a pair of working iPhone Fold prototypes in different size configurations.

Indeed, the sources say, Apple is aiming to create a folding phone that’s around half as thick as the current iPhone so as not to create too much additional girth when snapped in half. The company may have even got as far as discussing orders with component manufacturers in Asia for both sizes.

However, an iPhone Fold isn’t to be expected until at least two years from now, the report says, and it may still be canned altogether.

Since the turn of the decade Apple has been more focused on adopting its iPad tablet with a hinged design that folds inward, recent speculation has suggested.

According to the report (via 9to5Mac) it could have an 8-inch display and may be easier to manufacture because it doesn’t have the same thinness requirement (because it doesn’t have to be shoved in a pocket) and mightn’t need to be as durable as an iPhone (because it won’t be used out and about as often).

The report says that brings goal its own challenges though. The sources say Apple is searching for ways to negate the appearance of the screen crease over time, while it also wants the display to lay completely flat when unfurled so it’s compatible with the Apple Pencil.

These rumours are sure to continue until it becomes obvious that Apple just isn’t interested in the sector, or it actually goes ahead and launches a hinged device. With iPhone and iPad designs appearing a little tired and Android manufacturers refining their foldable options, many fans are ready for a bit of variety.

