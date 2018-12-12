Apple’s enlisting Samsung to make iPhone 2019 thinner and lighter?

Apple’s 2019 iPhones will deploy a new kind of OLED screen that will enable the company to create a thinner and lighter smartphone, according to new reports.

Korean news source ETNews says the company will opt for a Samsung-made display which will offer touch-integrated technology. The report says the tech is called Y-OCTA and features a touch-sensitive layer on top of the display itself.

As a result, we could see a change in dimensions and weight when Apple rolls out its iPhone line-up next year, according to the report.

Related: Best iPhone 2018

ETNews, which often has the scoop on Samsung-related news and speculation, says Samsung has recently sealed a number of partnerships with other companies in order to produce these new screens.

The site writes (via 9to5Mac):

“Samsung Display will supply touch-integrated flexible organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels to Apple’s iPhone. It is a Samsung OLED called ‘Y-OCTA’. It’s the first time Apple has applied touch-integrated displays to the iPhone […] “According to industry sources today, Apple decided to apply touch-integrated flexible OLED panels to the new iPhone and commissioned the development and manufacturing from Samsung Display. Samsung Display recently entered into partnerships with related companies to develop parts and materials to make the displays.”

Recent reports have suggested the 2019 iPhones may not be too different from the current crop. That’s relatively problematic considering the new Apple handsets aren’t resonating with consumers in the same way as their predecessors.

Growth of sales has ground to a halt as device owners stick with their current iPhones for longer and the beast iPhone models slide out of the financial reach of some consumers.

Apple is also thought not to be using a 5G modem for its 2019 handsets, saving that for 2020. Considering many smartphone fans’ next purchase decision will likely be informed by 5G compatibility, it doesn’t bode well for next year’s iPhones.

Will you buy one of next year’s iPhones if it doesn’t have a 5G-ready modem? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.