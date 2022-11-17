iPhone 15 Pro may be alone in getting faster USB-C speeds

The iPhone 15 Pro will be the only phone in next year’s Apple smartphone line-up to feature faster USB-C data transfer speeds, according to a new report.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that while all of Apple’s phones will be switching from Lightning to USB-C in 2023, it’s only the Pro models that will really benefit.

Kuo tweeted that all 2023 iPhone 15 models will adopt the USB-C connection standard. However, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (and maybe even the iPhone 15 Ultra) will also adopt at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, the iPhone 15 will only adopt USB 2.0.

The latter is exactly the same standard supported by the current proprietary Lightning port. If you don’t think that this sounds like something Apple would do (bless you), bear in mind the iPad (10th gen) that just launched did just such a thing, marrying USB-C with slow old USB 2.0.

If the iPhone 15 Pro models do indeed adopt Thunderbolt 3, you can bet that Apple will position it as a pro-friendly feature for transferring chunky ProRes video files and RAW images at speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

By way of a contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max (and all recent iPhones) and their USB 2.0 connections only support transfer speeds of up to 480 Mbps. We’re talking an exponential increase in speeds here if you’re inclined towards the Pro.

This year’s iPhone 14 model saw the biggest gap yet between the normal and Pro models, with advances in display, performance, and camera components going exclusively to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It seems this could be part of a new approach from Apple rather than a temporary casualty of a strained supply chain.