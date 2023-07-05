iPhone 15 family tipped for sweeping battery improvements

The entire iPhone 15 range has been tipped for a battery overhaul, suggesting that stamina could be the single biggest improvement this year.

According to ITHome, a worker for Foxconn has informed them that the iPhone 15 will pack an 18% larger battery (3,877mAh vs 3,279mAh) than the iPhone 14 before it. That’s some upgrade, if true.

Black Friday-level iPhone 14 deal Now you’re chance to get the iPhone 14 with 100GB of data for just £36.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Mobiles.co.uk

No upfront cost

Only £36.99/month View Deal

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus (4,912mAh) and iPhone 15 Pro (3,650mAh) batteries will be 14% larger than their respective predecessors. The range-topping iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the smallest change, but will still pack in a 4,852mAh cell that’s 12% larger than before.

Combined with the expected new A17 Bionic processor, which will inevitably be more energy efficient than previous chips, this would likely produce a massive improvement in battery life.

While the anonymous nature of the source is always cause to apply a pinch of salt, we would expect a Foxconn worker to have knowledge of such details by now. Foxconn remains a major Apple manufacturer, and we’re only a few months away from the launch of the iPhone 15 range. Its design and specs are well and truly locked in.

The same report claims that the iPhone 15 Pro line will start at 256GB of storage, with the 128GB option being shown the door.

Besides this increase in battery and storage capacities, we’re expecting the iPhone 15 range to be notable for finally ditching Apple’s proprietary Lightning port standard and adopting USB-C for charging and direct data transfer.

Also expect the entire line-up to move to the Dynamic Island system pioneered by the iPhone 14 Pro.