iPhone 15 enters trial production

The iPhone 15 line has reportedly entered the trial production phase.

According to Economic Daily News, Apple’s next smartphone has begun “new machine trial production” over at the company’s Chinese production partner, Foxconn.

This phase of the iPhone 15 production process is commonly known as new product introduction, or NPI. It will precede the mass production phase later in the year, ahead of the phone’s nigh-on inevitable autumn launch.

While such an NPI phase is common in iPhone production, the report notes that it’ll be a little different in 2023. That’s because production is being split across China and India, and this year “the gap between the mass production time of iPhones in mainland China and India will narrow.”

“In previous years, the mass production time of the two places was about six to nine months apart. Last year, it was shortened to two months, and this year it will be shortened to a few weeks.”

This year’s line-up is expected to add a new ultra-premium iPhone to the party in the iPhone 15 Ultra. Reports suggest that this new model (and possibly the iPhone 15 Pro) will have a titanium frame like the Apple Watch Ultra, as well as solid state buttons. This could suggest that Apple is ready to position is premium phones as viable rugged phone options.

It’s also been suggested that the iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro could see the full benefits of USB-C’s faster charging speeds.

Elsewhere, it’s been suggested that Apple’s new Dynamic Island notch could be coming to the whole iPhone 15 range. In the current line, the feature is only available in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.