 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 enters trial production

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 15 line has reportedly entered the trial production phase.

According to Economic Daily News, Apple’s next smartphone has begun “new machine trial production” over at the company’s Chinese production partner, Foxconn.

This phase of the iPhone 15 production process is commonly known as new product introduction, or NPI. It will precede the mass production phase later in the year, ahead of the phone’s nigh-on inevitable autumn launch.

While such an NPI phase is common in iPhone production, the report notes that it’ll be a little different in 2023. That’s because production is being split across China and India, and this year “the gap between the mass production time of iPhones in mainland China and India will narrow.”

“In previous years, the mass production time of the two places was about six to nine months apart. Last year, it was shortened to two months, and this year it will be shortened to a few weeks.”

This year’s line-up is expected to add a new ultra-premium iPhone to the party in the iPhone 15 Ultra. Reports suggest that this new model (and possibly the iPhone 15 Pro) will have a titanium frame like the Apple Watch Ultra, as well as solid state buttons. This could suggest that Apple is ready to position is premium phones as viable rugged phone options.

It’s also been suggested that the iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro could see the full benefits of USB-C’s faster charging speeds.

Elsewhere, it’s been suggested that Apple’s new Dynamic Island notch could be coming to the whole iPhone 15 range. In the current line, the feature is only available in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Apple iPhone 14 Review

Apple iPhone 14 Review

Max Parker 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.