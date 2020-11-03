iPhone 12 mini MagSafe charging will be slower, Apple reveals

The iPhone 12 mini might be the new Apple handset of choice for those seeking a pocket-friendly smartphone, but that diminutive size will mean a small sacrifice.

For example, the iPhone 12 mini will offer the MagSafe wireless charging technology, but it will not be as speedy as other devices in the range.

The iPhone 12 mini will charge at 12W via MagSafe, when the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will offer peak 15W wireless charging speeds through the new accessory. The word comes directly from an Apple Support document, spotted by MacRumors on Tuesday.

Related: iPhone 12 vs iPhone mini

The document reads: “The MagSafe Charger is designed to quickly and safely wirelessly charge your iPhone 12. The system intelligently adapts to conditions in order to optimize charging iPhone 12 at up to 15W of peak power delivery for faster wireless charging. The actual power delivered to the iPhone will vary depending on the wattage of the power adapter and system conditions. For iPhone 12 mini, the MagSafe Charger delivers up to 12W of peak power delivery.”

It’s not a big difference and it’s unlikely to dissuade anyone who sees the iPhone 12 mini as a route to big specs with a small physical footprint. The phone still has the key update, which is 5G connectivity, as well as most of the other key specs, such as the A14 processor and the new design language.

The iPhone 12 mini has the same Super Retina XDR Display with the Ceramic Shield that should boost the disability of the screen are also on board. The camera experience is exactly the same as the standard iPhone 12 also.

Apple says it’ll offer 15 hours of battery life and there’s 20W charging via the Lighting Port. Naturally, it brings the best new software features via iOS 14 too.

Will this make any difference to your decision to purchase the iPhone 12 mini? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …