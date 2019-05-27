iPhone 11 could match the Galaxy S10 in a way music fans will love

The next-generation iPhone handsets may boast a new Bluetooth feature that allow users to connect to two pairs of wireless headphones simultaneously.

According to a report from Japanese Apple site Mac Otakara, Apple will enable users to share music with a friend by connecting to two pairs of AirPods, for example.

In another use case, drivers could connect to Bluetooth on their car audio to receive GPS directions, but still play music and receive hands-free calls via the Bluetooth headphones they’re wearing. The feature would be similar to Samsung’s Dual Audio Feature, which enables connection between a Galaxy phone and two audio devices.

Today’s information suggests this will be a part of the Bluetooth 5.0, which means that Apple could bring the feature to existing iPhones rocking that technology (iPhone 8/X/XS/XR) models.

The report comes from those Asian supply chain sources, so we’re not sure how reliable the information is, but Mac Otakara (via MacRumors) has a decent track record in these matters.

The new iPhone handsets are due out in September 2019, with Apple set to stay the course with three models. We can expect all handsets to rock a new A13 processor combined with 4GB of RAM. The big improvement is likely to be the triple-lens camera. The two flagship handsets are expected to rock 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch handsets just like the predecessor.

The company could also have a larger battery, and perhaps pack a lightning to USB-C charging solution out of the box in order to boost charging time. We’re still unsure whether the new phones will pack 5G connectivity, but it’s possible Apple may wait until 2020 before launching its first 5G handsets.

What are you hoping to see from Apple this year? Would the dual Bluetooth feature seal the deal for you? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.