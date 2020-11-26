iPad Pro 2021’s biggest improvement could be useless to Brits

Apple may be planning to bring the fastest 5G speeds to its next iPad Pro update, according to reports from the Far-East.

A new high-end iPad Pro model could pack in support for mmWave 5G, which currently sits within the iPhone 12 models sold in the United States.

The major advantage of mmWave, or millimetre wave, 5G connections is the promise of faster speeds over shorter distances, making it more suited for populous areas.

The report says that Apple has developed an in-house mmWave AiP (antenna in package) for the next-generation of iPhones, which could help this tech come to the next iPads. Although the cost of deploying this means we’ll probably only see it in the iPad Pro range for the time being.

The report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) says: “The self-sufficiency in design and development of AiP modules also means that Apple’s next-generation high-end ‌iPad‌ products to be released in 2021 may also come with mmWave technology, said the sources.”

However, this news isn’t as significant for Brits who will rely on the sub-6GHz bands for 5G connectivity for the current and foreseeable future.

Right now there appears to be little development on that front in Britain as the major networks continue to build out their networks on the existing spectrums.

The spectrum required to operate mmWave speeds, between the frequencies between 24GHz and 300GHz, hasn’t even been offered to UK mobile networks for the use of 5G. That means it’ll be years before Brits begin to feel the benefits, if at all.

Rumours of an iPad Pro 5G come days after the speculation Apple may deploy OLED displays the next time the range is refreshed in the second half of next year, which is contrary to previous hints Apple may go with the mini LED tech moving forward. Overall, it looks like an interesting 2021 is in prospect for Apple’s premium tablet range.

