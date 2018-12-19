A new iOS 12 update is here and iPhone users will want to get it right away

Apple has pushed iOS 12.1.2 out into the world, just a couple of weeks after 12.1.1 hit and it features a key fix for this year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max – as well as ironing out a few other bugs and problems.

Apple’s iOS 12.1.2 fixes issues with eSim activation on the new model iPhones. The feature was only added this year, and it allows a single phone to have separate numbers and even carriers. Think dual-sim, but it’s handled completely digitally. A useful feature for those who operate two numbers from the same phone, or travel internationally on the reg.

The 12.1.2 release has supposedly taken care of a couple of unrevealed glitches in that process, so good news for those who bought the iPhone because of the eSim feature.

The second big fix is related to phone connectivity issues in Turkey, again just for Apple’s three new iPhones. This should fix some problems with cellular connectivity.

The timing of this update shows how critical these bug fixes are, as Apple usually waits a little longer between updates unless there is an important issue. Several sites, including AppleInsider, are suggesting these these updates are also addressing some complaints from Qualcomm that has led to the company seeking a ban on iPhones in China. This hasn’t been publicly touched on, but it would certainly make sense.

Several people have claimed that by changing their iPhone language to simplified Chinese, there are two additional bullet points, one talking about updated animations for force quit, and one discussing updating UI controls for setting background images and contact photos.

The last time Apple issued updates in quick succession was towards the tail end of 2017, when they pushed updates to fix problems with email, audio and the screen.

