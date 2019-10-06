Where to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus tonight – on TV and online

Inter Milan vs Juventus − Where and when to watch tonight’s Serie A clash

We’ve got a very tasty Derby d’Italia to look forward to tonight, with top-of-the-table Inter Milan set to take on second-placed Juventus, who have now won eight Serie A titles in a row. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Inter Milan vs Juventus on TV and online.

Inter Milan vs Juventus kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 7:45pm BST, which is 8:45pm local time in Milan, where the game is being played.

Inter Milan vs Juventus TV channel

Premier Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and Inter Milan vs Juventus is being shown on Premier Sports 2 (channel 429 on Sky, channel 551 on Virgin TV).

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Juventus − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via Premier Player or the Premier Sports app. Premier Sports recommends up-to-date versions of Chrome and Firefox for Premier Player, while the Premier Sports app is available on both Android and iOS.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream Premier Sports where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Inter Milan vs Juventus − Match preview

Inter have won all six of their league games so far and, though it’s still early doors, most neutrals will be hoping that the Nerazzurri have what it takes to knock the Old Lady off her perch.

The Big Grass Snake (great nickname) are a different beast under the stewardship of Antonio Conte, and Romelu Lukaku looks like an unstoppable force in Serie A.

But never write off Juventus. They managed to see off Napoli a few weeks ago, thanks to an enormous slice of luck in the dying moments of the match, and in Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain, they have a pair of forwards that can punish anyone.

If the Bianconeri win at the San Siro tonight, they’ll leapfrog Inter to top the league table. An Inter victory, however, would open up a five-point gap between them and the reigning champions.

