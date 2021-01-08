Intel CES 2021: Everything you need to know

Intel has confirmed it will be holding multiple keynote conferences for CES 2021, as the company looks set to make some exciting announcements.

When will these announcements take place? What is Intel expected to reveal? Where can you watch the keynote? We’ve answered all of these key questions below, so you can make sure you’re among the first in the world to hear the exciting Intel CES 2021 news.

Intel CES 2021 date and time – When will the keynote take place?

Intel has confirmed its news conference “Do More with the Power of Computing” will take place on 11th January 2021 at 1pm PST (that’s 9pm UK time).

You’ll be able to watch the event live via the Intel Newsroom. And if you can’t make the live event, check back to this article as we’ll be rounding up the biggest Intel announcements of the week.

Intel will also be hosting a second news conference called “It’s Time to Go” at 10am PST (6pm UK time) on the same day. This conference will focus on autonomous driving rather than computing, so we therefore won’t be covering it. But if you think it sounds interesting, head over to the Intel Newsroom to check it out.

What to expect from Intel CES 2021

We know that Intel will be hosting a showcase at CES 2021, but what exactly will it be announcing? Well, Intel is keeping this a secret until the event so we don’t know anything for sure, but there are plenty of rumours online to suggest what we could see on Monday.

We’ve rounded up all of the most plausible and trustworthy rumours right here:

Intel Rocket Lake

Intel is widely expected to reveal its Rocket Lake processors soon, which will become Intel’s 11th Generation of Intel Core desktop chips. This is big news for gamers, as Intel will be intent on launching ‘the world’s best gaming CPU’ and fend off the increasing competition from AMD’s Ryzen chips.

Intel has already confirmed Rocket Lake will be launching in 2021, while PCMag reports that Gigabyte let it slip that Intel’s new processors will be arriving as soon as March 2021. Everything is pointing towards an imminent announcement, so we’ll be very shocked if Rocket Lake doesn’t make an appearance at the CES 2021 keynote.

Intel Xe graphics card

Intel has been teasing its Xe discrete graphics for a good while now, and with Iris Xe Max discrete GPUs recently appearing in laptops there are clear signs that Intel is getting closer and closer to launching a desktop graphics card.

Intel is reportedly developing a discrete high-performance desktop graphics that can rival AMD’s recently launched RDNA 2 GPUs. It’s currently unknown when Intel will actually launch this Xe graphics card, with CES 2021 arguably being too early. But we’re not ruling out an announcement in the upcoming keynote, with Intel likely keeping a few surprises under lock and key ahead of the event.

Intel Tiger Lake vPro processors

Rumours suggest Intel will also be launching its 11th Generation Intel Core vPro processors for laptops at CES 2021, which will be designed specifically for commercial laptops. Laptops such as the HP Elite Dragonfly have featured Intel’s vPro processors in the past, enabling added privacy and security features ideal for those working with sensitive data.

The launch of Tiger Lake vPro processors will allow for commercial laptops to see similar performance jumps to what the recently launched Dell XPS 13 and Acer Swift 5 laptops have benefited from. Intel has already suggested these new mobile chips could arrive in early 2021, so we reckon a CES 2021 reveal is very likely.