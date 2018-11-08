Sometimes smartphones and action cameras aren’t quite up to the Instagramming job – when it comes to hurtling down water slides or palming a winning volleyball smash, you need something a little smaller to capture your relentlessly inspiring life, like the Insta Ring.

Well, at least that’s the argument from the maker of this tiny wearable camera, which has already hit its Kickstarter goal. The Insta Ring can shoot 4K video at 30fps or 12-megapixel, HDR photos, which is quite a feat from a camera that wraps around your forefinger.

What kind of footage you’ll get from a finger-based camera is another matter. Many of Insta Ring’s examples show selfies as being the main benefit, as you just need to hold your hand up in front of you and press the shutter button with your thumb.

It also looks potentially handy for extreme sports, thanks to the 50-metre waterproofing and built-in shockproofing. While attaching it to your handlebars seems to slightly negate its USP, there is also an included adaptor for GoPro mounts, should you want to turn it into a makeshift action camera.

Impressively for a camera that looks like a super-sized Hula Hoop, the Insta Ring has 128GB of built-in memory and promises the last for five hours between charges. Once it’s out of juice, you can pop it on its portable, magnetic power bank and apparently get it back to full charge in 30 minutes.

If you’re worried that your sausage fingers might rule you out of Insta Ring contention, it’s available in 22 different sizes and can also beep via the smartphone app if it slips off and falls down the back of your sofa.

You can back the Insta Ring on Kickstarter from £68, with shipping due to start in March 2019. We’ll be looking test it out its claims in our hashtag-worthy escapades soon.

What do you think, would you use a camera like the Insta Ring?