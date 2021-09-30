IMDb TV free streaming service now available in the UK

IMDb TV is Amazon’s “premium free streaming service”, and it’s now available in the UK as part of Prime Video’s Channels. Though there is a catch about this latest video streaming service…

That catch is that while it is free to view – unlike other Prime Video Channels – it’s an ad-supported video streaming service.

So while it’s available to both UK Prime and non-Prime customers starting September 29th, if you are a paying Prime Video subscriber, you’ll still have to sit through and watch the ads.

On the service, there are debuts for IMDb TV Originals such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

And there’s also a pretty good selection of content in the IMDb TV library, with live content, TV shows and films such as Community, Lawrence of Arabia, Cloverfield, Chinatown, Pulp Fiction, Scream, Person of Interest (we’ve been looking for this show for ages) Community, 2 Broke Girls, The A-Team, Hell’s Kitchen and plenty more besides.

As far as we can tell from perusing through the titles in the library, there’s no 4K HDR content and there’s a little bit of overlap with Prime Video, with What We Do in the Shadows (film version) appearing on both.

IMDb TV can be accessed through carousel within the Prime Video app, and in the coming weeks (some time in October), the video streaming service will be available as a standalone app on Fire TV. Amazon/IMDb TV will be adding new, “highly sought-after licensed content” each month, with the ads working in a similar manner to how they work on UK commercial terrestrial broadcasters.

On the announcement, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV said: “IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television. Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”

You can see for yourself if IMDb TV is the streaming service for you by heading to the Channels carousel in the Prime Video app.