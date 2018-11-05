HyperDrive hub welcomes new Apple iPad Pro owners to Dongle Hell

Apple’s new iPad Pro opens the door to a greater number of connectivity options for those eyeing Apple’s professional tablet. The shift from Lightning to USB-C brings a number of new options, including the ability for additional displays, storage devices, cameras and musical instruments to interface directly with the iPad Pro.

Indeed, during its reveal Apple touted the iPad Pro’s newfound ability to “connect to data accessories and displays at the same time.” As handy as that will certainly be, it’s also likely to lead new iPad Pro owners to that dark place commonly known as Dongle Hell.

Accessory-maker Hyper has announced (via Neowin) the first dedicated USB-C hub, designed for the iPad Pro. It offers the 3.5mm jack Apple removed from the iPad Pro, as well as a USB Type-A port, HDMI (with support for 4K displays), microSD and SD card readers, and an additional USB-C port for power.

The accessory, which protrudes from the right edge of the iPad Pro when in laptop mode, is available in Apple’s Space Gray and Silver Shades, ensuring it doesn’t stand out like the sorest of sore thumbs. The HyperDrive can be pre-ordered for a $49 for a limited time ahead of its release next month. The on-sale price will be $99.

During its reveal event a week ago, Apple talked up the improved connectivity skills for its latest high-end tablet. The inability to connect and interface with peripherals has long been considered a weakness that may have kept many professionals coming back to the MacBook Pro laptop range. The iPad Pro rectifies this.

“A high-performance computer deserves a high-performance connector and so with these new iPad Pros, we’re moving to USB-C,” said Apple’s VP of hardware engineering, John Ternus during the reveal.

“This brings a whole new set of capabilities to the iPad Pro like connecting to accessories that change how you use your iPad: cameras, musical instruments or even docks. Or connecting to high resolution external displays up to 5K.”

Have you already sprung for the iPad Pro? Is the idea to replace your existing laptop? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.