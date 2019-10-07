Hulu catches up to Amazon and Netflix in a major way, but there is a catch

US TV streaming service Hulu is finally enabling users to download content for offline viewing. Following the lead of Netflix and Amazon Prime, thousands of Hulu titles can now be saved to watch in the absence of an internet connection.

The feature arrives on iOS and iPadOS today with Android compatibility coming soon, the streaming company says. However, it’s not the free-for-all Hulu subscribers would be hoping for.

Firstly, users must subscribe to the most expensive No Ads plan, which costs $11.99 a month, in order to access the new feature.

Secondly, viewers will be limited to downloading 25 TV episodes or movies across five different devices. The downloaded content must be viewed within 30 days, but like Netflix, the download can be renewed if the content is still available.

The new feature will be popular among commuters hoping to catch up on last night’s television, or those hoping to binge on a series during a long plane ride.

In a post on the Hulu blog on Monday, the company explained: “Navigate to the Downloads tab at the bottom of your screen to access your downloaded content. To find more shows and movies to download, click “See What’s Downloadable” and browse through thousands of titles just a few clicks away.”

