Huawei has rolled out another software update to their P30 Pro flagship, and this time around a few tweaks have been made to the screen and audio playback.

The EMUI 9.1.0.178 update has just started rolling out to the Huawei P30 Pro, and new features include an ultra-low latency bluetooth connection for less laggy audio, and DC dimming for a smoother display on low brightness settings.

XDA Developers list all the updates in full as follows:

This update adds the DC dimming mode, preventing screen flickering.

Adds Huawei’s ultra-low latency Bluetooth technology, allowing for high-quality sound and no-lag audio and video syncing, providing a thrilling listening and viewing experience.

Improves photo quality, making colours appear more natural and authentic.

Fixes the abnormal display of videos recorded by the front camera.

Adds the option to enrol a second face.

Optimizes fingerprint authentication. Re-enroll your fingerprints for an improved user experience

Fixes the issue where the display colors are abnormal in certain scenarios.

Allows for messages and notifications to display on a locked screen with live wallpaper.

Fixes the issue where the screen does not turn off automatically in certain scenarios. Optimizes system stability, for smoother overall performance.

These updates are set to be available on a device we already rank as one of the best you can buy. In our review of the Huawei P30 Pro, we rate its camera as the very best around, especially for its lossless zoom and low-light performance. We also praised the long-lasting battery life (enhanced by fast-charging), and the speedy performance.

Huawei isn’t resting on its laurels — in September the Huawei Mate X foldable phone is expected to be released, following shortly by the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the phablet flagship. But since Huawei has suffered a ban from Android and ARM, there’s no guarantee that future launches will go ahead exactly as planned.