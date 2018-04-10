Huawei P20 Pro teardown reveals a triple camera OIS surprise

In a surprise discover, it appears that all three of the stunning new Huawei P20 Pro’s rear camera sensors may have optical image stabilisation (OIS).

That’s the big takeaway from iFixit’s teardown of the 6.1-inch handset, which we described as “a photographer’s dream” in our recent review.

Strangely though, up until now Huawei has only said that the phone’s 8-megapixel image sensor has OIS, with its 40-megapixel telephoto sensor and 20-megapixel monochrome sensor said to be using Artificial Intelligence Stabilisation (AIS) instead.

It seems like a strange omission to make, with the Chinese company appearing to undersell the P20 Pro’s image-capturing capabilities.

“Officially, only the little 8 MP telephoto cam gets hardware OIS — the others, saith Huawei, rely on Kirin’s Neural Processing Unit for things like predictive focus, settings for over 19 different scenes, and filter effects like bokeh,” iFixit notes in its teardown.

“That said, this sure looks like OIS hardware to us—three OIS hardwares, to be exact. Are you holding out on us, Huawei?”

The handset got an overall repairability score of four out of 10.

While many of its components are modular, and therefore pretty straightforward to replace, the phone’s held together by a lot of adhesive, and the glass front and back make it potentially twice as susceptible to breakage.

