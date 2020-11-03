Huawei announced the mammoth Mate 40 Pro a few weeks ago during an online-only event, and now you can order the flagship ahead of its release date.

The Mate 40 Pro, which was announced alongside the more affordable Mate 40 which doesn’t seem to be coming to the UK, is Huawei’s latest flagship and it comes packed to the rafters with top-end tech. All of this doesn’t come cheap though, as the phone will set you back £1099.99 when it is officially released on November 13.

To counteract that price, Huawei has announced it is throwing in a free Sound X speaker into the package. This is the brand’s flagship speaker and we’ve been impressed by many of its audio products recently so this seems like a good deal, especially if the Mate 40 Pro is high on your wishlist.

While the Mate 40 Pro lacks access to many Google services – including apps from the Play Store and Google Pay – Huawei has not skimped on the internals and this is one of the most technically-advanced phones we’ve ever used. It’s powered by the very nippy 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset that is the first to have a 5G modem embedded.

There’s also 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage and support for two SIMs. On the front there’s a downright huge 6.7-inch 90Hz display along with a duo of selfie cameras that also enable some facial unlocking tricks.

You’ve also got very fast 66w wired charging and 50w wireless charging. There’s also a bunch of cameras on the back, one of which is dedicated to recording HDR video. We’ve been testing this camera out for a few weeks and it’s very impressive, especially in poorer and lower light conditions. The main camera is a 50MP RYYB unit and Huawei calls this the largest sensor among flagship devices.

You can order the Mate 40 Pro via the Huawei Store and networks including EE and Three.

