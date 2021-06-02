Huawei launches its first ever gaming monitor

Huawei is better known for its smartphones and laptops, but the company has revealed that it’s taking a leap into the gaming monitor market by launching the Huawei MateView GT.

Huawei’s new 34-inch gaming monitor will feature a curved design (1700R curvature) and high-end specs such as a 3440 x 1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

The VA panel is also reported to have a whopping 4000:1 contrast ratio and a 340-nit peak brightness. It will even support HDR 10 to give the picture extra oomph.

While many gaming monitors lack integrated speakers, the Huawei MateView GT sees a sound bar built into the stand, with the two speakers supporting stereo sound. It sports a touch panel on the top too, allowing you to adjust the volume by simply swiping.

Rear of Huawei Mateview GT monitor

Dual microphones will be included inside the monitor, with noise reduction and echo cancellation enabled to improve the likes of Zoom meetings.

A joystick can also be found on the rear of the monitor, allowing for easy navigation through the On Screen Display (OSD) menu.

The monitor also sees a multitude of ports, including two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, audio jack for headphones/microphones and USB-C for power delivery.

The Huawei MateView GT is confirmed to be launching in Western markets, but a price is yet to be revealed. However, since the monitor has already launched in China for CNY 3,599 we can assume the monitor will cost around $560 / £400.

Huawei also revealed an additional monitor that’s designed for creators and those working from home: the Huawei Mateview.

This 28.2-inch IPS monitor features a squarish 3:2 aspect ratio, while seeing a dazzling 3840×2560 resolution and certification for VESA DisplayHDR 400. With a reported 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut (and 100% of sRGB) the Mateview looks to be a promising option for creators who require a high level of colour accuracy.

Huawei Mateview monitor

A built-in smart bar also lets you adjust the monitor’s settings, such as input source and volume, by simply sliding your finger across the monitor’s chin. Dual-speakers and dual-microphones are also included, so you’ve got everything you need for video chats.

With a wafer-thin screen bezel and streamlined stand, the Huawei Mateview is giving us serious iMac 2021 vibes, and looks like one of the most stylish monitors we’ve seen yet. But you’ll have to wait until our upcoming review for our final impressions.