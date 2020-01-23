Huawei developer conference delayed due to coronavirus

Huawei has postponed its developers conference, scheduled to take place in early February, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

The HDC Cloud 2020 conference had been due to run in Shenzen on February 11 and 12, but now won’t take place until March 27-28, Huawei revealed on its website.

We had been hoping to hear more about Huawei’s plans for its much-rumoured Android alternative at the conference. The company is seemingly planning to invest millions in developing apps for its own store, to work around the well publicised Android ban.

The World Health Organisation is scheduled to meet today to decide whether to declare a global health emergency. The City of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, is home to 11 million people and currently completely locked down. Officials have shut down transport within the city and closed down airports and train stations out of the city, in a bid to stop the virus spreading.

The virus has affected 555 people so far and killed 17, according to reports. It has already spread outside of China too, with confirmed cases in the US, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Taiwan.

The virus is similar to SARS, which also circulated round the world after originating in China back in 2002. The NHS offered the following advice, still applicable for 2020’s Coronavirus:

“Do not travel to areas of the world where there’s an uncontrolled SARS outbreak. To reduce your risk of becoming infected, avoid direct contact with people who have the SARS virus until at least 10 days after their symptoms have gone. To prevent spreading the infection, it’s important to: wash your hands thoroughly using an alcohol based hand detergent

cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough

avoid sharing food, drink and utensils

regularly clean surfaces with disinfectant In some situations it may be appropriate to wear gloves, masks and goggles to help prevent the spread of SARS.”

