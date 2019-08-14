HTC Wildfire X: Everything worth knowing about HTC’s 2019 phone

HTC is back in the game with a new smartphone – but if you’re in the UK then it’s probably not worth getting excited quite yet.

The Wildfire X is a new smartphone from HTC. Formerly one of the big boys on the block in the smartphone world, the Taiwanese brand has since fallen on hard times, with its devices recently disappearing from sale in the UK.

The company will no doubt hope that this device will reverse its stumbling fortunes, but has it got the specifications to live up to those lofty expectations? It has a triple camera that will no doubt attract attention, but at this stage we only know that it’s going to be released in India, with no news yet on whether it will see the light of day further afield.

From the online specs listing we know that the HTC Wildfire X will have a 6.2-inch HD Plus screen, with an 8-megapixel teardrop selfie camera positioned at the top. The camera on the rear of the device has three lenses in total, with resolutions of 12, 5, and 8-megapixels. It will run on the latest Android 9 operating system and the Helio P22 processor is a 2.0GHz octa-core affair. On top of that, it will have a decent 3300mAh battery.

The price for the base model is ₹10,999 which converts to around £127.50. That’s a very reasonable price, and we expect it to attract attention from budget-conscious buyers. But to see how it really performs, we’ll have to wait to review it to compare to its peers. It’s rare to see a budget phone in this space with a triple camera, so we’re looking forward to seeing if it can outperform the snapper on the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Motorola Moto G7 Plus.

