HP reveals new Omen 27i gaming monitor – and it looks seriously slick

HP has revealed the Omen 27i gaming monitor, which features some impressive specs such as a Quad HD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support.

The Omen 27i joins a growing lineup of Nano IPS monitors that boast a gorgeous picture quality combined with speedy performance. HP claims the Omen 27i is capable of a 1ms response time when its OverDrive feature is activated, which is the standard that eSports players demand.

The inclusion of Nvidia G-Sync support should help prevent screen tearing too. Recent firmware updates should ensure this works with both Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Meanwhile, HP’s claimed 98% DCI-P3 colour coverage should prove accurate enough for professional creatives while providing a colourful gloss to video games and movies too.

Despite the impressive specs, it’s likely the design which will do the most head-turning. The dual pillar stand looks seriously slick, setting it apart from most competing gaming monitors. The height of the stand can also be adjusted with 130mm range of travel.

Look on the rear of the monitor, and you’ll also notice Ambient lighting in the shape of the new Omen diamond logo. The colour of the lights can be customised with the Omen Command Center.

Via the OSD menu, you can enable the monitor’s current refresh rate to be displayed and activate a crosshair to appear at the centre of your screen for improved accuracy in first-person shooters. HP has whacked a joystick to the back to make navigation even easier too.

The Omen 27-i features a slew of ports on the rear for HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0 and headphone jack. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports.

HP has confirmed the Omen 27-i will become available in July for UK shoppers, with a starting price of £549.99.

