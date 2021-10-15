Looking to dive back into the world of You for its third season? Here’s all you need to know so you can watch You season three in its entirety.

Let’s face it – as stressful as it watching Joe Goldberg go about his daily psychotic business, You is just one of those shows where you can’t look away, and after the electrifying events that concluded season two, you won’t want to miss out on everything that season three has in store.

With Joe and Love trying to emulate some classic Americana in white-picket-fence suburbia, family life is a whole new territory for both of them, but will it be enough to suppress their violent tendencies? The only way to find out is to pull up a sofa, get the popcorn going and dive into the latest season of You.

For you Joe stans out there, you’ll be glad to know that you won’t have to wait long to watch You season three. In fact, you won’t even have to wait at all as You season three is available to stream right now from today on Netflix.

Of course, in order to indulge in the show then an active Netflix subscription is necessary. As a Netflix original (and one of Netflix’s most high profile shows at that), You won’t be making an appearance on any other streaming services.

How many episodes are in You Season 3?

Just as with previous seasons, there are 10 episodes in You season three. With the average episode lasting roughly 50 minutes, you’d be hard pushed to binge it all in an evening, but there’s definitely a challenge there if you’re looking for something to watch this weekend.