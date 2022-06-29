How to watch Westworld Season 4 in the UK – channel guide, plot and trailer

How to watch Westworld Season 4 in the UK: Episode one is already out of the park. Here’s how you can enjoy the hit HBO sci-fi series.

The mind-bending Humans vs Hosts series returns for a fourth season and, just like Jurassic Park, the attractions are rebelling and very much outside of the theme park.

Westworld Season 4 is here and as usual we’re hoping for everything to fall into place. How likely is it? Given what’s gone before, probably not very.

Season 3 did draw much clearer line between who’s an Android and who’s not, who’s alive and who’s dead, and what’s at stake as Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) makes her claim on the new world on multiple fronts.

It’s been two years since Westworld Season 3 ended and hopefully everyone’s had enough of a breather to psyche themselves up for season 4.

Westworld Season 4 plot and trailer

As of the end of season 3, the only known surviving version of Delores was the one posing as Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), the park executive. Charlotte-Delores is now on a mission to destroy humanity so the hosts can inherit the earth.

Season 3 antagonist Engerraund Serac is dead. He built the Rehoboam AI quantum computer system, which used mass data to control human decision making and predict the outcome of their lives. It was destroyed by Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandie Newton). Will society collapse as predicted?

Will Hale’s new army of hosts take the fight to humanity, ushering in the long predicted battle for supremacy between humans and hosts? And what role will William, the enigmatic Man In Black have to play in all this?

From the season 4 trailer we know Evan Rachel Wood’s body is back as a new host, who’ll be known as Christina. We don’t know much about her or, or her goals.

How to watch Westworld Season 4 in the UK

Sky Atlantic is the place to be to watch Westworld Season 4 in the UK. New episodes air every Sunday night at 10pm UK time. Episode 1 aired on Monday June 27 on Sky Atlantic and is now available on demand. It’ll also be repeated on Sky Atlantic at 10pm on Sunday July 3.

You can get Sky Atlantic with a Sky subscription or via the Entertainment package for Sky’s NOW streaming service. Sky is currently offering 50% off NOW Entertainment packages for just $4.99 a month.

How to watch Westworld Seasons 1-3

If you’ve never seen Westworld and are interested in catching up on seasons one to three… run. Seriously, run, you’ll thank us for it.

If you’re in need of a refresher for the first three seasons as you try and piece together the happenings, the timelines, the humans, the hosts, and everything in between, then you can catch-up with your Sky subscription, or via the box sets available on NOW.