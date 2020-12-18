How to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 finale – Chapter 16 live stream details

The Mandalorian Season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus, but it’s over too soon! Here’s how to watch the season finale, Chapter 16,

Well, we’re already at the end of season 2. Chapter 16 is the last episode of 2020 for the hit show, which has kept Disney Plus going until the cavalry – a cavalcade of new Star Wars, Marvel and Disney content – arrives in 2021 and beyond. Here’s how to watch the eagerly-awaited finale.

What time does The Mandalorian Season 2 finale start?

As usual, The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, aka Chapter 16 will land at 8:00am UK time on Friday December 18. If you don’t feel like waiting until after work and want to ensure you get through the day spoiler-free, it will be ready and waiting for you.

How to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 finale

The only place to watch The Mandalorian Season 2, including Chapter 16 is on the Disney Plus streaming service. The original series was produced exclusively for the platform, so don’t expect to see it elsewhere.

You can watch every episode to date, including the whole of season 1, with an active Disney Plus subscription. For £5.99 a month, or £59.99 a year (a 15% saving) you’ll get access to both seasons of the hit Star Wars spin-off. There are no longer any free Disney Plus trials available, so you’ll need to fork over a bit of cash in order to watch. You can sign-up here.

As well as The Mandalorian, you’ll also get the Star Wars movies and animated television shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels. You’ve also got the massive array of Disney, Pixar and Marvel content to delve into, as well as Fox programming like The Simpsons and all the nature programming you can shake a stick at from National Geographic.

And have you heard what’s coming in the next couple of years? Two Mandalorian spin-offs, for starters.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6 preview

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

The Mandalorian season 1 set some pretty high standards, but it’s fair to say season 2 has set the bar even higher. We’ve met some iconic characters from the wider Star Wars universe, become reacquainted with a legend from the original trilogy and learned a whole lot more about The Child (including his actual name!).

We now know what the nefarious Moff Gideon is up to and why he’s so desperately seeking Baby Yoda. As things stand, the remnants of The Empire has the kid in its clutches and we’re desperately hoping this changes by the time Chapter 16 is over.