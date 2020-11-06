How to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 online

The Mandalorian Season 2 began last week and now we have the next episode to look forward to. Here’s how to watch Episode 2 of the Star Wars show on Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian is back for a second run of episodes and after the Season 2 premiere arrived last week we couldn’t be more excited to jump back into that post-Return of the Jedi world with episode 2.

What time does The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 start?

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 will be available for streaming at 7am UK time on Friday November 6 (well, this is the time the first episode landed). If you want to watch the new episode before spoilers hit your Twitter timeline, then best get in early and stream the episode quickly.

Deal: Stream The Mandalorian with a Fire TV Stick, now only £24.99 (was £39.99)

How to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2

In order to watch The Mandalorian Season 2 episode 2, you’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. This costs £5.99 a month, or £59.99 a year (a 15% saving) and you’ll get access to both seasons of the hit Star Wars spin-off.

Disney Plus is full of other content too, and if you sign up you can catch up with all eight episodes of season one of The Mandalorian, as well as enjoying a massive array of Star Wars movies and animated television shows. We’d highly recommend the excellent final series of The Clone Wars and there the entire run of Rebels too. Each Star Wars movies in there to stream too which, like The Mandalorian, are available to stream in 4K Dolby Vision.

You’ve also got the massive array of Disney, Pixar and Marvel content binge, as well as the majority of The Simpsons. There are no longer any free Disney Plus trials available so you can’t watch for free, but this series is certainly worth paying for. You can sign-up here.

Disney plans to drop one episode a week. There are 8 episodes in total and the season 2 episodes will air on the following dates:

Oct. 30. (already available to watch)

Nov. 6.

Nov. 13.

Nov. 20.

Nov. 27.

Dec. 4.

Dec. 11.

Dec. 18.

The Mandalorian Season 1 recap

If you want to catch up on the first series of the show and get to know the characters again, you can view a handy recap below. This runs through some of the big plot points of the first run of eight episodes, reminds us how Mando came to be in possession of The Child (that’s Baby Yoda to you and me) and who all the big players are.

