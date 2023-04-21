How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United for free in the FA Cup semi-final

It’s one of the biggest days of the English football calendar, as Manchester City take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend.

Manchester City are bang on form as they look to compete for a treble. They just thrashed Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate, progressing to the penultimate round of the Champions League, and are piling pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League following six straight wins.

Sheffield United are also on form, winning seven of their last 10 games in the Sky Bet Championship. They knocked out Tottenham Hotspur and high-flying Wrexham in the previous rounds of the FA Cup, and will also be hoping to cause another upset against Manchester City.

Sheffield United haven’t won the FA Cup for a whopping 98 years, so will be doing all they can to edge closer to the elusive trophy. Meanwhile, Manchester City only have to look back 4 years since the last time they won the FA Cup, although that length may still come as a surprise given their dominance in domestic football over the past decade.

The semi-final will of course be held at Wembley, with both Manchester City and Sheffield travelling down to London to celebrate the occasion.

Manchester City vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Manchester City vs Sheffield United kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday April 22. The match will be played at Wembley in London.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United live on television and online?

The Manchester City vs Sheffield United match will be available to watch on ITV in the United Kingdom (as well as STV in Scotland).

If you want to stream the match online, you’ll also be able to watch it via ITVX. You will need to sign up to ITVX in order to use it, but you can fortunately watch it for free.

How to listen to Manchester City vs Sheffield United for free

If you haven’t got time to sit in front of the TV this weekend, you’ll also have the option to listen to the Manchester City vs Sheffield United match via the radio. TalkSport will be providing commentary of the game so you’ll be able to keep up to date with the score.

