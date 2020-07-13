Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

How to watch Man United vs Southampton for free tonight

George Storr |

Fans will be treated to another free-to-air Premier League fixture this evening, due to the fact that no supporters can currently attend in-person. Tonight’s fixture sees in-form Manchester United host mid-table Southampton. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream Man United vs Southampton tonight for free on any device. 

Man United vs Southampton kick-off time

The game gets underway at Old Trafford at 8pm BST this evening. As is currently the norm, the players will take a knee on the first whistle as a tribute to the on-going Black Lives Matter protests.

How to watch Man United vs Southampton in the UK

The game is available to Sky customers on Sky One, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD and for free on Sky Pick.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can tune into Pick on Freeview, Freesat, Virgin Media, or through a Sky box. The Pick channel is also available to watch via the Freeview Play app for iOS and Android, but these are the channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11
Freesat: Channel 147
Sky: Channel 159
Virgin Media: Channel 165

If you’re a Sky customer, but will be out and about when the game starts, you can download the Sky Go app on your mobile device and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If, again, you’re not a Sky customer but you still fancy streaming the game to your device of choice, you can do so with a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

Man United vs Southampton match preview

United go into tonight’s fixture as firm favourites. The Red Devils are in free-scoring full flow at the moment and haven’t lost a match since football restarted. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and young starlet, Mason Greenwood, have been the league’s stand-out attacking unit of late.

They’re likely to be supported by the recurring midfield trio of Bruno Fernandez, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. The three midfielders have adapted to each other’s styles well and now look difficult for any opposition to handle.

The Saints are without Sofiane Boufal, Yan Valery and Moussa Djenepo, but their towering centre back, Yannick Vestergaard, may return to the side after suffering a thigh injury. Vestergaard was a key man in the reverse fixture, using his height advantage to head home in a 1-1 draw.

Historically, the statistics don’t support Southampton’s chances. They’ve lost more games and conceded more goals to Manchester United than to any other football team.

However, with Danny Ings in fine form, the Saints will be hoping they can pose their own threat tonight. Ings has 19 goals to his name, just four behind the league’s leading goal-scorer, Jamie Vardy. The English striker may still be hoping to lay his hands on the golden boot, but with only four games left time is running out to make up the difference.

So, will United continue their fantastic run of form, which has seen them go unbeaten since football restarted? Or, will Southampton’s in-form striker help to pull-off an upset? It’s all to play for. You can watch live and free on Sky Pick tonight.

