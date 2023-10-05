How to watch Loki Season 2 – premiere date and time, trailer, free trial info

How to watch Loki season 2: Loki is back, as the God of Mischief looks to turn over a new leaf. Here’s how to stream season 2 of the MCU series.

The MCU series on Disney+, depending on who you talk to, have been a bit hit and miss thus far. There’s been Wandavision, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk… and then there’s been the actually quite good one – Loki.

Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the villainous but charming ultra-powerful imp, returns for season two, picking up the story after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Hiddleston was, as usual, a true joy in the role, but the newcomers like Owen Wilson’s Mobius of the Time Variance Authority were a delight too. Wilson’s back for the second season.

What time is the Loki Season 2 premiere?

Disney is moving Loki into prime time, at least for viewers in the United States. Loki S2 will premiere on Thursday October 5 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. That means Episode 1 will go live at midnight UK time on Thursday night. You’ll be able to watch on demand from that point too.

There are six episodes in season two, once again, with a new episode dropping every Thursday at the same time.

Here’s how to watch Loki S2

You’ll need an active Disney+ subscription to enjoy Loki Season 2. Unfortunately, there are no free trials available to new subscribers anymore, so you’ll need to hand over a few quid straight away. It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. That’s 12 months for the price of ten if you pay annually.

It does mean you’ll be able to watch series one of Loki, for a primer, as well as everything else from the MCU, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney’s own stable of classics.

Loki S2 plot and trailer

The official synopsis reads: “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

“Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”