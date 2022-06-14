How to watch England vs Hungary on TV for free: Nations League live stream info

How to watch England vs Hungary for free: The Nations League continues tonight as England host Hungary following some disappointing recent results.

The England national team finally ends a long, long season tonight as the current run of Nations League fixtures comes to a close.

England have had four games packed into the last couple of weeks against their group Group A3 opponents. Perhaps, given the context of the long domestic and international season, it’s understandable the games have been drab affairs, with England winning none of the four.

England get a chance to avenge the the loss to Hungary on June 4 in tonight’s game on home soil, which is already shaping up as a must-win for the Three Lions’ Nations League ambitions, given the recent draws between Germany and Italy.

England boss Gareth Southgate has named strong side to face the Hungarians, with captain Harry Kane leading the line, while senior players Kyle Walker and John Stones are also among the 11.

There are also starts for Jarrod Bowen and Conor Gallagher following their impressive Premier League captains. Jude Bellingham and Buyako Saka are also part of a youthful line-up, while Kalvin Phillips – rumoured to be on the verge of a big money move to Man City – also returns.

Here’s how to watch England vs Hungary tonight on free-to-air TV in the UK, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

England vs Hungary kick-off time

England vs Hungary kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Tuesday June 14. The game is being played Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molyneux Stadium. A capacity crowd of 32,000 will be on hand, after the UEFA-enforced shutout of the Italy game at the weekend.

How to England vs Hungary on TV and online

Fortunately, this game is being aired free in the UK on live TV. Channel 4 has the rights, which means it’ll be live on TV and online via the All 4 apps and websites. Coverage starts on Channel 4 at 7:00pm. All of England’s Nations League games will be available to watch on Channel 4.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.