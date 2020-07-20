How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle for free tonight

With fans currently not allowed into stadiums in person, there is plenty of free-to-air football being broadcast to make up for the shortfall. This evening’s free to watch fixture is Brighton vs Newcastle United. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream the Premier League fixture this evening.

Brighton vs Newcastle kick-off time

The game gets underway at 6pm BST at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle in the UK

The game is available to Sky customers on Sky One, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD and for free on Sky Pick.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can tune into Pick on Freeview, Freesat, Virgin Media, or through a Sky box. The Pick channel is also available to watch via the Freeview Play app for iOS and Android, but these are the channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 147

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

If you’re a Sky customer and want to catch the action on your mobile device, you can download the Sky Go app on your and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If, again, you’re not a Sky customer but you still want to stream to your device of choice, you can do so with a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

If you’re streaming online content, like Sky Sports, then you’ll want to stay safe while doing so. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers, and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a look below at our selection of the best VPN deals going.

Brighton vs Newcastle match preview

Newcastle are already safe from relegation, having bagged some impressive results since Steve Bruce took over at St James’s Park. Brighton still require one point to be numerically safe from the drop and will be keen to secure their safety this evening.

Brighton bagged one point last time out against Southampton. An in-form Danny Ings scored in the 66th minute to cancel out Neal Maupey’s opener.

Newcastle have had less luck recently, losing their last three games. Their last fixture saw Bruce’s men suffer a 3-1 home defeat against Tottenham.

The Magpies will have to reverse that recent form if they are to bag any points this evening, but they are likely to be less motivated than their opposition. Brighton fans will hope that the team’s need to secure safety will see them out-fight Newcastle and get a result. Meanwhile, Newcastle are playing for pride, but also without pressure.

You can catch all the action this evening, live and free, on Sky Sports and Sky Pick.

