How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final

Of all the football matches planned this weekend, the FA Cup semi-final crunch between Brighton and Manchester United is arguably the most exciting.

After the humiliating 3-0 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League, the FA Cup is now the only hope Erik ten Hag has for another trophy this season.

Manchester United have already knocked out West Ham and Fulham so far in this competition, but injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have weakened the Red Devils in defence.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been the surprise package of the season, having knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup, and recently defeating Chelsea in the Premier League. It would take a brave person to rule them out of progressing to the FA Cup Final.

Brighton have never won the FA Cup before, but did reach the final in 1983, only to lose to – you guessed it – Manchester United. Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Brighton vs Manchester United kick-off time

Brighton vs Manchester United kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday April 23. The match will be played at Wembley in London.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live on television and online?

You’ll be able to watch the Brighton vs Manchester United FA Cup semi-final via BBC One in the United Kingdom.

If you’d prefer to stream online, then you’ll also be able to watch the match on iPlayer.

How to listen to Brighton vs Manchester United

If you’re going to be away from the TV on Sunday, then you’ll be glad to hear that BBC Radio 5 Live will be providing match commentary. Download the BBC Sounds app in order to listen along with your smartphone.

