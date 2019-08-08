How to get student discount on Spotify Premium

Do you want to jump aboard the music streaming scene? Or can you already not live without Spotify? Having access to tens of thousands of songs is hugely appealing but £9.99 a month can seem a bit pricey. Thankfully, you can get a massive discount if you’re a student.

Whether you’ve already signed up to Spotify Premium, have been dipping your toe in with a free Spotify account, or have no account at all, you can take advantage of student discount.

The good news is that Spotify student discount gives you Premium for £4.99 – a stunning 50% off.

Unlike some student offers, any student can get a discount with Spotify. You don’t need a TOTUM card from NUS, StudentBeans or even UniDays, the most frequently used discount provider.

Instead, Spotify uses a third-party system called SheerID that requires you to enter your university details. SheerID then confirms this with your institution. Here’s how to complete the full Spotify Premium student discount sign-up:

(If you already have Spotify Premium and want student discount, head to “Profile” then “Subscription” on the Spotify website and follow the instructions from step 4 onwards.)

Sign up for a free Spotify account (skip this step if you already have a free account). Head to the Spotify homepage and click “Upgrade” near the top-right corner. Click “Try Premium Free” (or “Get Spotify Premium” if you’ve had a free trial before). You’ll be taken to a payment page but first click “Change Plan”. Scroll down to “Subscribe to Premium for Students” and click “Get Student”.

Now onto the stage where you need to verify your student status:

You will be asked to fill out some details about yourself and your student status. Click “Verify” when all fields are completed. Once you are verified, you’ll get an email with instructions on how to finalise your status and set up payment details.

