House of Marley’s Redemption ANC 2 come with all-new mobile app

House of Marley has unveiled its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the Redemption ANC 2, along with a brand new mobile app for iOS and Android.

The Redemption ANC 2 feature the same stem-shaped design and wooden panels as their predecessor, the Redemption ANC. The earbuds are also water resistant up to IPX5 and come with three ear tips in sizes S, M and L.

Like many House of Marley products, the earbuds’ design focuses on sustainability. This pair is built using highly-renewable bamboo, natural wood fibre composite, and recycled plastics. It also ships in plastic-free packaging.

There are six high-performance microphones squeezed into the Redemption ANC 2, powering the earbuds’ hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and echo noise cancellation, while also offering clarity in calls.

There’s also an Ambient Mode to let sound in when you need to listen out for something in your environment, such as a train announcement.

The earbuds have a battery life of six hours, or 24 hours with the case, and, unlike their predecessor, support both USB-C and wireless charging. Fast charging tech enables you to grab two hours of playback from a quick 15 minute charge.

One of the most exciting updates here is the new House of Marley app. The iOS and Android app includes EQ personalisation, ANC levels, pairing names, and the ability to customise the touch controls on the earbuds.

The House of Marley Redemption ANC 2 are available to buy now in Signature Black for $169.99/£149.99, with a cream colour also set to arrive this summer. The companion app is available to download on iOS and Android right now.

