Here’s when The Witcher TV series is finally coming to Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Witcher television series alongside a long-awaited release date for the upcoming adaptation.

The trailer confirms that The Witcher’s first season will be coming to Netflix on December 20, acting as a surprise Christmas present for hardcore fans of the franchise.

Starring Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt of Rivia, this trailer finally gives us a glimpse at the actor’s interpretation, including a voice that is pretty accurate when compared to the game it clearly takes inspiration from.

However, this is presented as an adaptation of the novels as opposed to CD Projekt Red’s gaming series, although we imagine it will take a few tips from both of them when it comes to crafting the show’s world.

Related: Death Stranding

The trailer features Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerburg and Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, three vital characters from the series who will play a large part in the television show’s narrative. They all seem pretty faithful judging by our brief glimpse at their performances.

You’ll find plentiful footage of Geralt dancing around with sword in hand slashing bandits, soldiers and monsters alike – there’s even a juicy shot of him in a bathtub conversing with who we assume is Yennefer. It looks very Game of Thrones, which isn’t too surprising given its popularity.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of this generation’s finest games, praised for its excellent characters, deep writing and engaging gameplay systems. So, anything related to it has a rather high benchmark to meet if it hopes to please fans. We’ll soon find out how the TV series fares.

CD Projekt Red is now busy working on Cyberpunk 2077, another sprawling RPG set in its own ambitious world. It’s set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 16, 2020. A version is also in the works for Google Stadia, although no release details have been announced.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…