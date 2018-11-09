Here’s how to watch Microsoft’s XO18 Keynote live

In Mexico City this weekend, Microsoft will host an event for all things Xbox, XO18. Want to watch it? Read on.

Microsoft’s annual celebration often brings with it some interesting announcements, and although the software giant went big at E3 this year, we’re still likely to see a few surprises: the rumour-mill is getting to fever pitch about a forthcoming release of Sunset Overdrive for PC.

Elsewhere, a tweet from Larry Hryb has suggested we’ll see new information on Crackdown 3, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Forza Horizon 4. There might be some other bits and pieces too,

If you want to watch it, you can check it on on Youtube or Mixer right here. and Mixer will actually give you in-game awards if you long into an account. You don’t even have to go anywhere, you can just watch them below.

So, there you go. Come back here at 9pm tomorrow, Watch the news, enjoy new trailers for a bunch of forthcoming games. Easy, right? Youtube is below, or you can click here for Mixer.

