Here’s how to get your hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro before anyone else

Pop-up events across Europe are set to offer you the chance to try out and buy the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro early. Here are the details, and what you should look out for.

The UK event will take place on May 17, on the roof garden of John Lewis’ Oxford Street store in London. Doors will open at the Old Cavendish street entrance from 12pm, and we’d recommend getting there early to avoid disappointment.

Additionally, on its website OnePlus is teasing the chance to get your hands on some extra goodies, win prizes, and of course pick up a brand new OnePlus 7 Pro for yourself.

London isn’t the only city that will be hosting a OnePlus pop-up — 0ver the coming weeks, similar events will take place across Europe, North America, India, and China, in cities including Berlin, Paris, New York, Mumbai, and Shanghai (full list here).

Coming just days after launch on May 14, it looks like a timely opportunity to try before you buy — but make sure to check out our upcoming review of the OnePlus 7 Pro before you make your purchase decision.

If you head down to the event and manage to spend some time with one of the new devices, here’s what to look out for:

Camera: It’s been confirmed that the OnePlus 7 will have a triple rear camera, with 3x optical zoom

Design: This handset is going to be almost all screen, with minimal bezels and a pop-up selfie camera

Screen: On the subject of that screen, the latest rumours say it will pack a 90Hz refresh rate, which should be a big draw for gamers

Performance: ‘Go Beyond Speed’ is the tagline for the latest OnePlus devices, and latest leaks seem to confirm this, suggesting a Snapdragon 855 processor with 10GB RAM

Will you check out the OnePlus 7 Pro at a pop-up event? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.