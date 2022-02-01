HBO Max is arriving in 15 more European countries – here’s the list

WarnerMedia has revealed the latest round of countries to be getting HBO Max in Europe (and no, the UK isn’t one of them).

HBO owner WarnerMedia has confirmed that Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia are next in line for access to HBO Max.

The 15 countries will be able to sign up for HBO Max from March 8, bringing to the total number of territories with access to the streaming service up to 61.

The latest launch will offer a wide range of Warner Bros movies, including The Matrix Resurrections, Dune and The Suicide Squad, as well as Max Originals like Station Eleven and Peacemaker and European Max Originals, such as Todo Lo Otro, Kamikaze and Lust.

There’s no limit on the number of devices you can register under one subscription with HBO Max and users will be able to personalise their accounts with up to five viewer profiles, allowing friends and family to watch three streams simultaneously.

The service also includes support for 5.1 surround sound, Dolby Atmos and select titles in 4K.

Finally, WarnerMedia revealed that HBO Max would also be landing in six more European countries later this year, including Greece and Turkey.

What about HBO Max in the UK?

There was no mention of the UK, for which the streaming service is currently in the midst of a four-year distribution deal with Sky. Thankfully, UK fans can continue to catch a wide range of HBO shows on Sky and streaming service NOW.

“The global roll out of HBO Max continues at pace as we launch the platform in 15 additional European countries, taking us to 61 territories worldwide”, said head of HBO Max International, Johannes Larcher.

“We are delivering on our strategy to go direct-to-consumer around the world which coupled with our beloved content will give us the scale needed to be one of the top global streaming platforms”.

HBO Max will roll out on smart TVs, streaming devices, game consoles, phones and tablets and online at hbomax.com in the above countries on March 8.