Harman Kardon announces Citation 200 smart speaker

Harman Kardon’s Citation series has added another speaker to its range with the Citation 200 smart speaker.

The Citation 200 smart speaker (£299) joins the Harman Kardon’s speaker series and is a speaker that’s designed with an eye of portability, meaning it can be used both within and outside the home.

When fully charged, the Harman Kardon Citation 200 can offer eight hours of continuous playback. Once it’s run out of charge, battery life can be boosted by placing it within its compact cradle. If you need a battery boost when you’re out and about, then the Citation 200 comes with a USB-C port than can be used to charge the speaker.

The design continues the stylish aesthetic that Harman Kardon is known for, its sophisticated Scandinavian design blending in with the tone established by previous speakers. The speaker comes covered in a premium blended wool fabric by Kvadrat, which also has a special coating for easy cleaning. It’s also IPX4 splash proof so it should be able to resist a few splashes of water.

With support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Citation 200 can switch between the two for use in and out the home. The 1-inch tweeter and 5-inch midrange driver alongside two passive radiators to provide bass.

Hands-free voice assistance is provided by Google Assistant. Say ‘Hey Google’ and you’ll be able to access music from streaming services (or whatever’s your fancy) via a vocal command. There’s support for AirPlay 2 and built-in Chromecast, which also offers the chance to connect to other Citation speakers so you can make up your own multi-room set-up.

Upon the launch, Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division said: “The Harman Kardon customer expects to enjoy a premium listening experience in every moment of their lives. We are thrilled to bring the beautiful sound and breathtaking design of the Citation range out of the confines of the home and liberate the music.”

The Harman Kardon Citation 200 goes on sale in October for £299.99, and will be available in Winter Gray and Classic Black finishes.

