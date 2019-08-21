These are Harley-Davidson ebikes and we don’t know what’s real anymore

As the real news cycle becomes more and more indecipherable from The Onion, we guess the news Harley-Davidson is actually going ahead and building electric bicycles shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Yes, that iconic Born To Be Wild motorcycle giant has officially shown-off its forthcoming line of electric bicycles that’ll see pedal power assisted by a little alternating current. Revealed at the hog-maker’s Annual Dealer’s Meeting were a trio of models, including two step over designs and one step through build, designed for commuters in urban environments.

The company said it is hoping to service more two-wheeled riders beyond the leather-wearing wannabe Sons of Anarchy cast members associated with your average Harley motorbike.

In the official unveiling, the company said (via Electrek): “Harley-Davidson’s first electric pedal-assist bicycles are light, fast, and easy for anyone to ride.

“Designed to shine in urban environments, this all-new line of eBicycles is just one more example of how Harley-Davidson’s More Roads initiative is actively working to inspire a new generation of two-wheeled riders around the world.”

A source at the company told Electrek these bikes are indeed on the way to production, although those pictured may not be the final models. The press materials refers to the ebikes as future concepts, so they may not be imminent.

The company adds: “Prototype model shown. Production model features will vary. Not yet available for sale. All future models shown may not be available in all markets.”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of a Harley-Davidson electric bicycle. More than a year ago it revealed plans for electric motorcycles and bicycles, but it’s been all quiet since. Now we’re really motoring… and peddling.

Would you buy a Harley-Davidson electric bicycle? More importantly, would you ride it while rocking a leather waistcoat? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter and Facebook?

