Happy New Year! Cobra Kai season 3 is coming to Netflix a week early

Season three of Cobra Kai, the most triumphant Karate Kid spin off, has arrived on Netflix a full week before its scheduled debut.

The nostalgia-fueled original series takes us back to the city of Reseda, CA where the now-middle-aged Johnny Lawrence and Danial LaRusso renew their rivalry with their kids in on the act.

Netflix now has control of the show that was originally a YouTube Original production and is roundhouse kicking the new year off with a bang. The scheduled January 8 drop has been bumped up to January 1.

As evidenced in the new teaser below:

Now The Mandalorian Season 2 is over, we’re ready for more retro 1980s goodness and we can’t wait to see what Cobra Kai Season 3 has in store

Cobra Kai Season 3 plot spoilers ahead

The trailer for series 3 leaves little to the imagination. After teasing a little man-love and with occasional shows of mutual respect, the old warhorses are officially teaming-up against a common enemy in season 3.

Miguel has woken up in a hospital bed, apparently paralysed from the waist down following his sickening fall on the stairway at the end of season 2. It appears as though Robby Keane is now in ‘juvie’ after delivering the kick that sent his arch rival over the balcony.

Sam and Peyton look like they’re about to renew their hatred, while Demitri and Hawk are apparently no close to settling the score and getting back to needing out together.

John Kreese now has full control over the Cobra Kai dojo and his students, that miserable son of a gun, so we’re hoping he gets what’s coming to him this time around.

