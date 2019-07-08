Halo: Combat Evolved gets 4k, 60 fps visual update with this mod

It’s been a year since the last update for Halo: Combat Evolved’s PC campaign overhaul mod, but the 3.2 update has brought 4K visuals, 60 fps animations and even six new missions to the mod.

Single Player Version 3 (SPV3) was a mod designed to modernise the game, although with SPV 3.2 there is now more content in this mod than in the original game, including a mission where you play as Thel ‘Vadam, the former Zealot you play as for big chunks of Halo 2.

But ignore all that, because for all of the extra content here, the real draw here is the visuals. Don’t just take our word for it, there’s a trailer and it shows off the visuals well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPjpjnQlu4k

You might also have noticed that the shadows are looking impressive for a game that came out in 2001, and this is through the addition of MXAO ambient occlusion, which also has an effect on the contrast of the game and should just generally pretty things up.

It’s a good year for PC gamers with a love of Halo’s unique mix of gunplay, melee and oddly sticky grenades: not only is the SPV 3.2 mod available now for those with Halo: CE on the PC, but the official release of the Halo: Master Chief Collection is planned for a release sometime in 2019.

The Halo: MCC release will also bring 4K support, in addition to uncapped framerates and HDR, but we’ll have to wait a little longer for Combat Evolved, as the first Halo title to officially come to the PC in the MCC will be Halo: Reach.

However, even with an official Halo release on the horizon, it’s hard not to look at SPV3 with enthusiasm: with new weapons, vehicles and enemy types added to the game alongside the improved graphics and even some new music, there’s a wealth of content here for those wanted to rejoin the Master Chief’s fight.

