GoPro Max 360 leaks, revealing long-awaited Fusion successor

A leak has revealed a new GoPro 360 camera is on the way. Introducing the GoPro Max 360, which looks to be a new version of the Fusion.

Along with the GoPro Max, another leak this week has shown off the eighth instalment in the GoPro Hero line. The GoPro Hero 8 Black is expected to launch in September, with the GoPro Max potentially being announced alongside it.

Related: Best action cameras

According to PhoneRumors, the images of the GoPro Max 360 were taken at the Japanese Ministry of Communications – where the action camera has now been registered.

While there is little in the way of specs known when it comes to the GoPro Max 360, there was more revealed about the GoPro Hero 8.

The leak claims the GoPro Hero 8 will shoot at 4K video at 120fps and 1080p video at 480fps – doubling the frame rate from the previous model. The new model will also support a range of mountable accessories like an LED flashlight and a display.

Related: GoPro Hero 8 Black

Inside the GoPro Hero 8 will be a new GP2 chip – moving on from the previous GP1 chip, which has been around since 2017. The bump up in processing power could lead to better digital zoom, colour accuracy and video stabilisation.

The launch of the GoPro Hero 8 comes shortly after DJI released its first-ever action cam – the DJI Osmo Action.

Related: DJI Osmo Action vs GoPro Hero 7 Black

In our testing, the DJI Osmo Action pushed the GoPro Hero 7 Black very close in the race for action camera supremacy – making it the perfect time for the GoPro Hero 8 Black to come along and reassert the company’s dominance.

Our review of the GoPro Hero 7 Black said: “It’s only a relatively small step forward from its predecessor, but the Hero 7 Black’s excellent video quality, stabilisation, usability and range of mounts make it the best all-round action cam you can buy.”

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More